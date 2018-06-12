Accountability court orders Nawaz to appoint lawyer till June 19

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court hearing Avenfield reference on Tuesday ordered Nawaz to appoint either new lawyer or to convince his ex-counsel to represent him again.

Yesterday, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris withdrew from representing Nawaz Sharif in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) supplementary reference cases.

Today during NAB reference hearing, Nawaz appeared before the court without any counsel.

Apex Judge Muhammad Bashir, who was presiding the session, asked Sharif that if he wanted to hire another legal counsel or continue with Haris. He also mentioned that Haris’s withdrawal request has not been accepted yet.

In response to this Nawaz told the court that a lawyer had worked on the case for 9 months and now, he added, it was not an easy decision to make.

Maryam Nawaz and Caption (r) Safdar’s counsel Amjad Parvez has said that getting a lawyer of his own choice is Nawaz’s right, he should be given proper time to convince Haris.

NAB prosecutor has said that the counsel’s withdrawal was so inappropriate at this very crucial time, and he suggested, Amjad Parvez can give the final defense. However, the court rejected this.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 19.

The Sharif family face three corruption references filed by the NAB in view of the Joint Investigation Team’s findings in an investigation ordered by the Supreme Court in its verdict on the Panama Papers case.