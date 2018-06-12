NAB wants Nawaz, Maryam placed on ECL

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested the Interior Ministry to place the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In the letter, the anti-graft body maintained that Sharif family must be placed on the ECL as the trial against them had entered into the final stage, adding that there were high chances that the suspects might flee abroad by taking into consideration the possible forthcoming verdict of the trial.

This was the NAB’s second letter to the ministry. On February 14, the anti-corruption watchdog had put forward the same request to the Interior Ministry.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.