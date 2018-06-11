Interesting facts about the FIFA World Cup 2018

Only a few days are left until the world’s biggest football tournament begins. Excitement and craze is all-round as it is most watched sport in the world. Fans cannot wait to watch their favorite teams and players to play.

Here are some interesting facts about the FIFA World Cup.

1) In 2010, Russia was given the right to host Football World Cup 2018 for the first time in its history by FIFA. It will start from 14th to July 15th.

2) FIFA World Cup matches will be held in 11 cities. The names of the cities are given below.

Saint Petersburg

Ekaterinburg

Kazan

Samara

Volgograd

Nizhny Novgorod

Saransk

Rostov-on-Don

Kaliningrad

Sochi

Moscow

Final matches of the world cup will be held in the beautiful city of Moscow which is the capital of Russia.

3) Russian national Football team qualified for the World Cup 2018 automatically as one place is reserved for the host nation. But they are currently ranked 70th according to FIFA official ranking.

4) Essam El-Hadary, who represents Egypt, will become the oldest player to play in the world Cup 2018. The veteran goalkeeper is currently 45 years old.

5) Rafael Marquez who represents Mexico, is the only one from 2002 world cup will be ready to play World Cup 2018 in Russia. The 39 years old is one the greatest players which Mexico ever had.

6) The official Football of the FIFA World Cup 2018 is the named as Adidas Telstar. The word Telstar is mixture of two word’s Television and star.

The good news is that it is produced by a company named “Forward Sports” in Sialkot, Pakistan. Although, Pakistan is not playing the FIFA world Cup but biggest football players will be playing with the Football which is made in Pakistan.

7) Two smallest nations Panama and Iceland created history when they qualified for the 1st time after years of struggle. This shows if you world hard you can achieve anything.