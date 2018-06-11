Lok Virsa organises exhibition on traditional calligraphy

ISLAMABAD: The Lok Virsa, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Government of Pakistan organised an “Exhibition of Traditional Calligraphy” by calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal on Monday at Shakarparian that marked the holy month of Ramazan.

The exhibition comprises of fifty calligraphic artifacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and other precious stones.

In this regard, a prestigious opening ceremony was held at the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage Museum. Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar was the chief guest on the occasion, who inaugurated the exhibition. He met the artists and the young students who created calligraphic art pieces under the supervision of their teachers.

The ceremony also featured Na’atia kalam and Qawwali performances by young artists. In his speech, the minister praised the role of Lok Virsa in promoting traditional culture.

Earlier in her welcoming remarks, Ms. Shahera Shahid, the Executive Director, Lok Virsa shed light on the history and importance of calligraphic art with special reference to the work of Azeem Iqbal.

Calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hails from the Greek civilization. The word `calligraphy’ is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write).

Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums. Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.

After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the ceiling, exterior, interior and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam.

Azim’s calligraphy depicts the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition. Using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, Azeem creates his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which goes beyond his passion play as an artist.

Apart from his fascination with calligraphy, Azeem also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge.

The exhibition will remain on display for public/visitors at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till 14th June, 2018 during working hours from 10 am to 4 pm.