Inter-bank market observes a fall in US$ rate to Rs 119.5 after a peak of Rs 121

KARACHI: United States (US) dollar on Monday came down to Rs 119.5 from a rate of Rs 121 reached earlier today.

According to foreign exchange dealers, the greenback came down by Rs 3.88 in inter-bank market.

Earlier the US $ rate stood Rs 115.63 p, after which it soared up to Rs 121.

The hike in the value of the foreign currency led to increase in imports and a widening of the current account.

Earlier in March the US dollar soared up to Rs 4.93 in the inter-bank market to hit a high of Rs 115.5 before coming down to Rs 115.

However, the currency had reportedly peaked upto Rs 116 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee has observed a 4% decrease in the inter-bank market as a result of increase in dollar’s rate.