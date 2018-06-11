Hamza, Ayesha withdraw cases against each other as CJP arbirates

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz son of former Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Ayesha Ahad recently withdrew the cases against each other on Monday, during Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry hearing.

Earlier, Ayesha Ahad had claimed to be Hamza’s former wife, accusing him of violence and threats to her life.

Ahad in her case had claimed that Hamza sent people to her house who stole her laptop, nikah nama and other documents, she added.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) informed Hamza Shehbaz that Islamic constitution allowed him to divorce Ahad if they are married. But Hamza Shehbaz denied all claims of being married to her

However, Ahad told the court that she married him in 2010.

Furthermore, Saqib Nisar said that he could play the mediator role if both parties wanted him to.

During the hearing, CJP Saqib Nisar also stopped Hamza’s lawyer Zahid Hassan Bukhari, he wanted to know what Hamza and Ahad had to say.

Earlier, CJP had summoned Hamza and Ahad to appear before the Supreme Court previously on Sunday.