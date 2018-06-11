Trooping the Colour: facts not to be missed about the royal British event

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 91st birthday on Saturday, yet again, in the most royal way. The Queen’s birthday parade, or as you may call it, ‘Trooping the Colour’, is one of the most magnificent annual royal events. A grand parade takes place every year on the 9th of June, in the honor of Queen Elizabeth. In spite of the scorching heat, this time around, the whole royal family was fully dressed up and welcomed her majesty in full swing.

We have a few facts that you absolutely cannot miss about ‘Trooping the Colour’.

1. Two birthdays in a year



Celebrating two birthdays in a year is like a dream for many of us. The queen, however, is living this dream. Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday is on the 21st of April, which she celebrates privately with her kith and kin, and the birthday parade that we get to see on the 9th of June is, actually, a British tradition that is being followed for quite a long time now.

2. Rain is not welcome



Following the British tradition, one of the reasons for having two birthdays for her majesty is the weather. The Queen’s actual birthday is on the 21st of April, which is comparatively a colder month than June, and having a parade in colder weather gets a little troublesome. This is why it was decided that an official celebration for the Queen will take place in the month of June.

3. The Royal Carriage

The Queen comes to the parade in a royal carriage. She inspects the whole parade from the carriage, simultaneously receiving royal salutes from her troops. She is paraded in her four-wheeled passenger vehicle all the way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard Parade. Having done with the parade, she leaves for Buckingham Palace and receives a royal salute from her Dais at the palace.

4. A spectacular spectacle

The Queen’s birthday is a spectacular spectacle. A group of 2000 members is present, just for the parade, which includes 1400 soldiers, 400 musicians, and 200 horses. The flag is displayed in front of the queen, followed by a musical performance.

5. The royal balcony appearance

After the pageantry of the grand birthday parade, the queen heads back to the Buckingham Palace. The whole royal family is then lead to the Balcony as a royal custom, where they give a magnificent appearance. A memorable picture is taken, and this includes all the members of the royal family.

6. A sky show, only for the Queen

The Queen, of the many privileges that she has, also has the privilege to enjoy the sky show performed in her honour. The queen enjoys the sky show from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by her family. The show consists of 25 military aircrafts performing a brilliant show in the sky.