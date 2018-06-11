Defense counsel’s withdrawal, Sharif’s last card to escape justice: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that Nawaz’s counsel’s withdrawal from National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reference cases is merely a delaying tactic to escape justice.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that Khawaja Haris’s excusal from Nawaz’s representation was the last card to save them from final verdict as they have no evidence to prove themselves not guilty.

Fawad added on saying that Pakistan’s judicial system will be marked with a big question if the references against sharif’s don’t reach a verdict.

Earlier today, Nawaz’s counsel Haris during Al-Azizia reference case proceedings filed a request in court to withdraw his legal services as Nawaz’s representative.

On Sunday Supreme Court (SC) had directed the accountability court to end the references within a month.

Haris had argued that under SC’s dictation and the unxpected long hours of work, it was impossible to work under so much pressure.

Pertaining to the arousing situation of NAB references, the hearings have been adjourned until further notice.