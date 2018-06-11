Musharraf treason case: SC orders NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s NIC, passport

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock former President Pervez Musharraf’s national identity card (NIC) along with his passport.

During the hearing of a treason case against the former president, NADRA Chairperson Usman Mubeen brought to the attention of the court that Musharraf could not return to Pakistan as his NIC was blocked.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar to this, ordered NADRA Chairman to unblock Musharraf’s NIC as it would be an obstacle in his return.

CJP added that Musharraf should return to his country to face the treason cases lined up against him.

SC ordered formation of a tribunal within two days, following Musharraf’s return.

Earlier, sources had confirmed that the former president’s NIC, Passport and accounts had been blocked/freezed upon special orders from the court hearing treason cases against him. As per reports, Musharraf was also barred from selling more than 10 of his properties in Pakistan, comprising of 4 plots in Karachi and 3 in Islamabad.