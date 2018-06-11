Neither asked for exemption from SC nor plan to do so: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Monday remarked that he never pled with the Supreme Court (SC) for exemption from hearings nor does he plan to.

While talking to the media outside Federal Judicial Complex hearing Al-Azizia reference case, Nawaz upon being questioned about permission to be exempted from court appearances, he said “I neither made any such request and nor plan to do so.”

The former premier also refrained to pass any comments over Musharraf’s condition to return to Pakistan, only if guaranteed no arrest in all cases.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar had directed the accountability court to conclude all three reference cases against Sharif family within a month.

CJP had added that Nawaz along with daughter Maryam could go visit his ailing wife Kalsoom Nawaz in London.

During Sunday’s hearing, Nisar had questioned Nawaz’s counsel to inform the court of his date of return, stating the ‘visit ailing life’ exemption petition as a publicity stunt.

CJP Nisar had said “request us verbally and we will grant the permission (to visit Kulsoom).”