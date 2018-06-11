Al-Azizia reference : Defense to resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Monday will resume hearing of Al-Azizia reference case against Sharif family.

Defense counsel Khawaja Haris will resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness and former head of Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia.

Earlier on June 4 Judge Muhammad Bashir had adjourned the cross-examination, directing the prosecution to present final arguments in Avenfield reference case by June 5.

Haris had raised questions over the court’s decision to hear final arguments in Avenfield case, arguing that the witnesses, facts and arguments of all three references were more or less same and even based on the same grounds of JIT’s report. Thus the concluding arguments of all three references should be heard altogether.

Defense counsel had said “we will file a petition tomorrow against your written order to announce a combined judgement.”

Previously during the hearings, Zia had established that Nawaz’s cousin Tariq Shafi and Muhammad Hussain were partners as presented by Share Sale Agreement 1980 of Gulf Steel Mills.

However, the star witness had claimed that he had found no documentary evidence to link Nawaz with Hill Metal Establishment. He added during Thursday’s proceedings that no evidence was found, proving Nawaz as the owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary reference cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wajid Zia has already recorded his statement in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia reference cases.