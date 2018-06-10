Violent movies leading to violent crimes

Television industry in our country has a lasting effect upon the mentality of youth. To an extent it instils the good norms and values of our culture through movies and serials and on the other hand, by highlighting the gruesome things, it has a devastating effect on feeble minds.

Recently, in the holy month of Ramazan, two such cases have divulged where the only thing responsible seem to be the violent movies and serials.

Currently in Rawalpindi, a kid named Zeeshan, aged 8 years, was viciously put to death by his fellows who were figuratively 13 and 16 years of age.

Nauman and Akash who were Zeeshan’s friend planned the murder of Zeeshan cunningly and took him to a cricket ground near Islamabad Expressway in Dhoke Kala Khan where they carried out their plan to kill Zeeshan.

After he was assassinated, they scribbled a letter to the victim’s family informing them to send money or they will kill Zeeshan who is already dead. They also mentioned the location on the letter where to drop the money without police indulgence but the family knew it was something big and informed police. The police stealthily nabbed the criminals who were shocking to see. How can such little minds plan so cunningly and flawlessly that if the family hadn’t informed the police, they would have never been caught? The young men of age 13 and 15 can only develop these behaviours when they are exposed to such circumstances in the society and above all the exposure to too much violence in films, dramas, and videos etc which provoke them to indulge in such crimes.

Moreover, a young boy from Multan committed suicide in the name of love and it is extremely tragic. It has been reported that he glued his nostrils and mouth so that he could not breathe and eventually died. For, in movies when a relation doesn’t work then suicide is the only solution. This tragic case shows that today’s generation driven by movies and serials needs a lot more to learn.

We on the other hand think that a movie is too boring without love and violent scenes but we can’t even predict what harm it’s giving to our young generation. The entertainment industry has planted such filthy and violent ideas in the minds of these hormone crazed beings that they often end up harming themselves, their families and the society.

This has brought an immense responsibility to parents and teachers especially to have a close watch on their activities so that they don’t end up doing such violent crimes. The Pakistani generation is extremely adventurous and debilitated at the same time. What I mean to say is that we need to raise our voices to keep our young generation aside from such stuff which would implant negative and violent ideas in their minds.