Bilawal, Aseefa reach Larkana to file nomination papers

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Bhutto House, Naundero on Sunday.They were received by PPP provincial chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other party leaders at Mohenjo Daro airport.Speaking to the media, Khuhro said that Bilawal will submit his nomination papers to the Returning Officer for National Assembly seat NA-200.He said the PPP chief will be warmly welcomed by the party activists on his arrival in Larkana on Monday morning.Khuhro claimed that Bilawal will win from Larkana with record votes and the upcoming general elections will be the first of Bilawal and “the last of his opponents.”Earlier this week, Bilawal announced that he will be contest upcoming general elections from three National Assembly constituencies, which include NA-8 Malakand, NA-200 Larkana and NA-246 Lyari.Moreover, Bilawal’s younger sister Aseefa Bhutto will contest elections from NA-202 Larkana. Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers for the NA-246 constituency, Bilawal said that the PPP will forward former PM Benazir Bhutto’s mission and vision and that it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve Pakistan.“I am stepping into parliamentary politics. A Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence,” he said.