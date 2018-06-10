Bilawal, Aseefa reach Larkana to file nomination papers

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Bhutto House, Naundero on Sunday.

They were received by PPP provincial chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other party leaders at Mohenjo Daro airport.

Speaking to the media, Khuhro said that Bilawal will submit his nomination papers to the Returning Officer for National Assembly seat NA-200.

He said the PPP chief will be warmly welcomed by the party activists on his arrival in Larkana on Monday morning.

Khuhro claimed that Bilawal will win from Larkana with record votes and the upcoming general elections will be the first of Bilawal and “the last of his opponents.”