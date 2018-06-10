While hearing petitions on Sunday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar declared that he would not accept any government job offer after retirement.

He also added, “One day before retirement, I will request not to offer me any designation.”

The CJP also raised the question of him visiting and inspecting hospitals, saying, “Is there anything wrong if I visit hospitals?”

“In Balochistan, six thousand girls’ schools do not have facilities or washrooms, what is wrong if I take notice of such things?” He wondered.

He further said that people did not have the basic facility of water, and said that even though the constitution and parliament were the supreme authorities, the judiciary had all the rights to review situations.

If judiciary notices anything wrong, it will take notice of it, he remarked.

He was hearing a petition against the delay in paying sugarcane farmers by mill owners.

The CJP also directed mill owners to clear all dues within two days.