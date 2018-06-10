CJP directs Justice Khosa to hear appeal against LHC’s verdict in Khadija stabbing case

LAHORE: Justice Asif Khosa will hear the appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of acquitting Shah Hussain who is accused of brutally attacking law student Khadija Siddiqui with a knife.

Early Sunday morning, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar headed a two-member bench at the apex court’s Lahore Registry to hear the case of Khadija’s stabbing.

On Tuesday, a day after Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC acquitted the assailant Shah Hussain, the CJP had taken notice of the decision and had asked for the case’s record.

Previously, Shah was sentenced to five years in prison by the sessions court, a sentence that the LHC later overturned.

During the hearing of the case today, the CJP had asked Shah’s father how he had managed to run a campaign against the apex court.

He further asked if something similar had happened to the daughter of a lawyer, would his attitude have been the same?

Meanwhile, Khadija told the court that she had become a victim of character assassination.

She requested that justice be done in her case.

While speaking to the media after the hearing, Khadija said, “The CJP has taken notice and I am confident that justice will be done.”

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Hussain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill, while she was picking up her younger sister from school.