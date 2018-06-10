PTI to constitute committees to address workers’ grievances over party tickets

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to redress worker’s grievances over the distribution of party tickets by creating reconciliation committees that will address these grievances.

The decision was made in a meeting presided by party Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a party statement, the party aims to allot tickets to stronger and better candidates in the coming elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside party Chairman Imran Khan’s residence over differences regarding the issuance of party tickets.

The workers demanded that PTI leader Ajmal Raja be fielded from Rawalpindi constituency and not Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was issued a ticket to contest from NA-59.

The workers blamed the party for not issuing tickets on the basis of merit, whereas PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had said that the party issued tickets to ‘strong candidates’.

Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, after leaving the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was given a ticket by the PTI. Babar Awan, instead of being given a ticket, was given a rank in the party.

However, there were a number of party leaders to whom tickets were not issued, namely, Ali Mohammad Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Shehryar Afridi.