Accountability court to seek third extension in corruption references against Sharif family

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a petition on Sunday (today) seeking another extension for ending the trials against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Burau (NAB) after the apex court’s verdict in the infamous Panama case.

The two-member bench presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar will hear the petition at the apex court’s Lahore Registry.

After the Panama Papers verdict in July 2017, the SC had given a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March.

The deadline was then extended by two months after the judge requested the apex court to extend the deadline.

Earlier, the trial court submitted a second plea for the deadline extension. The application was approved by the SC which ordered both sides to complete the corruption cases by June 9.

On June 4 the accountability court judge, while hearing the Al-Azizia reference, had said that he would request another extension to wrap up corruption references against the Sharif family.

The references filed against the Sharif family pertain to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and the Avenfield properties of London.