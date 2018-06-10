LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to award party tickets to ‘turncoats’ has exposed the ‘facade’ behind the PTI’s claims of making a new Pakistan.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif also expresses solidarity with PTI workers in the press release, and says he ‘feels sorry’ for the PTI workers who were fooled by the PTI’s slogan of a ‘naya (new) Pakistan’. PTI’s distribution of tickets highlights that the party can foresee it losing in the upcoming general elections.

“I feel sorry for PTI’s party workers have been fooled by the slogan of a ‘Naya Pakistan’. The distribution of tickets has made it clear that he (Imran Khan) is able to predict his loss,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz also throws down the gauntlet to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and says that the ‘power of the ballot’ will ensure both Zardari and Niazi–referring to Imran Khan–will lose in the 2018 elections.

“In the upcoming elections, the power of the ballot will bury the politics of Niazi and Zardari to the ground,” said Shehbaz.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Zardari and Niazi can see their loss clearly and therefore, they have already mentally lost the elections.

PML-N is a political party ‘that is able to think ahead’ and PML-N’s track record is visible to everyone.

“Our performance is visible to the polity and I am certain that the people will make an informed decision to vote for us after assessing it. Wherever Niazi or Zardari will go, our performance will follow them,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz also highlights the significance of the upcoming elections and claims that these elections are the most important in Pakistan’s history.

Shehbaz also says in the statement that the next five years are crucial to solidify the development gains Pakistan has made over the past five years.

“In order to strengthen the foundations of progress that have been laid out in these past five years, it is pivotal that we have access to power in the next 5 years as well. In the next five years, the foundations of development will be solidified and Pakistan will enter into a new age,” said Shehbaz.

Furthermore, Shehbaz says that the PML-N will emerge victorious because of its firm belief in working for the people and enhancing their welfare.

All surveys predict a PML-N electoral victory, and this statement is a testament to the ‘belief and commitment of the masses in us.’