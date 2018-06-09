Nawaz denies receiving money from ISI, Mehran bank in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lifetime president Nawaz Sharif on Saturday denied receiving money from the ISI and the then Meezan bank CEO Younus Habib for PML-N’s election campaign.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had directed Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Javed Hashmi, Abida Hussain among 21 others to submit a reply over allegations of receiving money from ISI and Mehran bank CEO.

Nawaz submitted a 4-page reply before the apex court in which he denied receiving any sort of financial help to bolster PML-N’s election campaign in 1990. He further mentioned that he had also submitted a reply before the FIA in the regard in September, 2015.

The SC on Wednesday ordered Nawaz Sharif, Javed Hashmi along with other 29 respondents to submit written replies till June 9 in Asghar Khan case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar while heading a three-member bench resumed hearing of the implementation of Asghar Khan verdict case.

Earlier, Nisar had questioned Nawaz’s absence despite the issued court notices.

During the hearing, Attorney General (AG) informed the court that Nawaz Sharif was waiting for his counsel to represent him. The court granted more time to Nawaz to seek legal counsel.

CJP directed that a separate reply will be sought from Sharif for every date, stating that “Nawaz will be investigated at every cost”.