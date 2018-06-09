A Clash of the titans? Sharif brothers at odds over awarding ticket to disgruntled Chaudhry Nisar

LAHORE: Reports of a rift between Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif have emerged, with reports claiming that both leaders do not see eye to eye on awarding a party ticket to dissatisfied and veteran PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

“Nawaz Sharif is adamant on not awarding a party ticket to Nisar,” a source informed medial personnel.

“It has been suggested that unless Nisar specifically asks for a ticket, he should not be awarded one.”

Sources also claimed that Nawaz and Shehbaz did not agree over awarding a ticket to Nisar, while the party was considering candidates who could contest elections on the party’s ticket in Nisar’s constituency.

“PML-N will announce party candidates for national and provincial constituencies for the upcoming general elections in two phases,” sources further added.

These sources also revealed that the PML-N would reveal the first set of its candidates on the tenth of June, with nearly seventy percent of hopeful candidates being members of the previous Parliament.

Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, are set to contest elections from three different constituencies. Party stalwarts have also recommended that Maryam contest the elections from a seat in Karachi as well.

The Party is also set to nominate alternative candidates for party leaders who are facing different cases in Pakistan’s courts.

The general elections are set to be held on the 25th of July, while this will only be the second time Pakistan will witness a successful transition from one democratic government to another.