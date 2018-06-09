Something’s cooking: Priyanka and Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

Fuelling the dating rumors, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were seen together at New York’s JFK airport.

Rumors of their dating spread last month after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

The duo was making their way through the terminal holding Starbucks drinks.

Jonas, 25, was wearing a T-shirt, skinny jeans, and denim jacket, while Priyanka, 35, was wearing cropped pink knit top and wide-legged pants.

It is still unclear where the two were commuting to.

Earlier last week, Nick had admired Priyanka publically.

The ‘Find You’ singer commented on a photo of the Quantico actor on Instagram.

Priyanka, 35, who shared a photo of herself and some friends dining out at In-N-Out burgers together, captioned the image: “Burgers and Chanel…my favorite combo with my fav girls”.

Jonas, 25, commented on the picture saying, “That smile”, and tipped it off with a heart emoticon.