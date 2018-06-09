First monsoon rain a blessing in disguise

LAHORE: An intense heat spell broke down on Saturday morning when the first monsoon rain downpoured in various parts of Punjab.

Light rain brought a pleasant weather in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Pakpattan, Mian Channu, Hafizabad, and Toba Tek Singh.

According to the weather department rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan, Zhob divisions, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

However, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country.

Karachi also experienced a comparatively pleasant weather with an expected maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum recorded temperature of 35°C. Moreover, 84 percent humidity was recorded in the air.

Earlier this week, the weather department predicted that this year northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) would receive more than the average rainfall. Whereas, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive less than an average rainfall.

According to PMD, monsoon season in the southern area of the country including Karachi will start from July and remain till August.

PDM predicted that heavy rain in any big city of the country may lead to urban flooding.

The National Highway Authority has started taking steps to restore and construct different roads across the country, including Karakorum Highway, Gilgit-Skardu Road, Chitral Road, thoroughfares in Rawalpindi, Murree, and Naran.