Same ‘Khalai Makhlooq’ narrative used by different political parties just to reel in voters: Hasan Askari

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister (CM) for Punjab professor Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday remarked that ‘aliens’ is political narrative that is often used to mold political interests and needs.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, newly sworn in interim CM said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) often mentions presence of ‘aliens’ like many other political parties that present such narratives just to gain support from voters.

The interim CM upon being questioned about ‘aliens’, remarked that the main agenda of political parties was to reel in voters so that they can bag elections and form government. He said that the tales of ‘Khalai Makhlooq’ were the same, only used by different political parties.

Askari while referring to interim setup said that ‘It is the responsibility of interim governments to facilitate the election process’. He added that all the political parties should be provided equal opportunities.

Caretaker CM while commenting over reservations on his appointment, remarked that the caretaker setup will respond to the objections through its performance.

Askari asserted the fact that he had neither shared a political agenda before nor does now. He added that he had assumed office for a certain period after which the province will be under the clutches of a democratic government.

Upon being asked about Punjab’s interim cabinet, the caretaker CM responded that ‘a small and unbiased’ cabinet will be appointed.

Earlier on Friday Askari was named as Punjab’s interim CM after the parliamentary committee had failed to reach a consensus.