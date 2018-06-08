Interim PM presides over NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk presided over the meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday and exchanged ideas on important issues.

According to reports, the NSC held a meeting on Friday which was also attended by the chiefs of the army, navy and air force, foreign minister and interior minister among other officials.

During the NSC session, officials briefed about the prevalent economic condition, elimination of terrorism and the ongoing military operations.

The officials also exchanged the ideas to curb money laundering, while the grey list released by the Financial Action Task Force(FATF) was also pondered upon.

In this lieu, committee decided that the FATF would be briefed about the policies and actions taken by Pakistan for the elimination of terrorism.