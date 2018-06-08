No one in Pakistan fulfills requirement of Article 62, 63, claims Mehmood Achakzai

QUETTA: Pakhtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai claimed on Friday that no one in Pakistan fulfills the requirement of Article 62,63.

Talking to media in Quetta, Achakzai said that the delimitation should have been done on the basis of equality, but the significant decrease of Pashtoon population has been shown in delimitation of constituencies.

The delimitation of Quetta constituencies has also been done impartially, he added.

He further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan could not abide by the order of the Supreme Court for the petition over constituencies of Moosakhel and Sherwani filed by PKMAP. He complained that PKMAP has been treated in that manner knowingly.

The leader of PKMAP further said that the delimitation should be done as per the formula designed by ECP, but it has not been followed.

Achakzai reiterated that he will move to court against the delimitation of ECP. “Pakhtoons have been mistreated at all times and this must not continue,” he said.

PKMAP leader added that Pakistan should be a democratic and constitutional federation, parliament should be empowered and that the interior and foreign policies of the country should be devised through parliament.