Celebrity chef, food critic Anthony Bourdain ‘commits suicide’ at 61

Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN, for which he took viewers around the world for the “Parts Unknown” series. He was 61 years old. CNN made the statement on Friday as the second high-profile suicide of an American celebrity this week.“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. He was found dead in a hotel room in France where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his programme.“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”Bourdain’s death comes three days after American designer Kate Spade, who built a fashion empire on her signature handbags, was found dead in her New York apartment on June 5.On the network, anchors struggled to hold back tears as they recalled their late colleague in heartfelt recollections and urged people faced with despair or those who know of others struggling with depression to call up a suicide hotline.Bourdain’s profile began to soar in 1999, when the New Yorker magazine published his article ‘Don’t Eat Before Reading This, which he later developed into the 2000 book, ‘Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly’.