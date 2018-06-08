Celebrity chef, food critic Anthony Bourdain ‘commits suicide’ at 61



Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN, for which he took viewers around the world for the “Parts Unknown” series. He was 61 years old. CNN made the statement on Friday as the second high-profile suicide of an American celebrity this week.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. He was found dead in a hotel room in France where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his programme.