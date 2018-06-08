Fake Eid holidays notification creates confusion on social media

ISLAMABAD: Uncertainty on the date of the start of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays has recently confused Pakistanis on social media.

A fake document was spread on social media claiming that the holidays would be commencing from June 15 (Friday), till June 18 (Monday).

However, the federal government is supposed to announce the date on Monday.

Apart from that, other sources have predicted when the holidays would start.

The Met Office’s opinion is that the holidays will start on June 16 (Saturday), while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there are chances of the Eid Moon being seen on June 15 (Friday).