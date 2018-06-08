‘Teefa in Trouble’ team joins hands with Yash Raj Films



LAHORE: Lightingale Productions, spearheaded by Ali Zafar, has teamed up with one of the world’s biggest and renowned film studios which has brought to our screens some of the most iconic films of our time.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has teamed with Zafar’s production house, Lightingale Productions, for an exclusive international theatrical distribution of his upcoming blockbuster, ‘Teefa In Trouble’, according to a press release.

Speaking about this milestone, Zafar said, “Today I feel deeply humbled to have a huge dream fulfilled. To take our cinema global in the best possible manner and to do it with a company that is not just a company but an idea… that love transcends all.”



“My relationship with YRF goes back to 2010 when I signed up for ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, followed by ‘Kill Dil’. I have some of my best memories and experiences on those films,” he continued.

Ali quoted the words of the great Yash Raj: “I still remember the time when the late Yashji asked me at lunch one day, ‘Oye to Lahore to ain, yeh kheer zuroor try kareen’ (You are from Lahore, you must try this rice pudding)!’ I thought to myself that the man who has induced such sweetness in our lives through his stories is making sure that I leave with an even sweeter taste in my mouth. It was surreal. But what is dreamlike is that the company he formed with so much love is now going to be spreading the same passion that we have tried to create in our first film to the entire world, making sure the film is seen globally.”

In a statement, YRF Vice President, Avtar Panesar said, “We at YRF share a strong and seasoned relationship with Ali Zafar having produced two movies and a music album with him; we’d like to think of YRF being his home in India. It was a natural progression, taking that relationship to the next level with Ali as producer with Teefa In Trouble. We have never distributed any film from Pakistan or from any other part of the world earlier. We’re looking forward to making this the first of many.”

Zafar added, “Thank you Yashji and Aditya Chopra, for your faith and guidance. More than an inspiration, you are an institution that nurtures talent like no one. I would deeply like to honour and thank Mr. Avtar Panesar for taking that belief and trust forward by choosing us as YRF’s first of sorts to officially distribute the film in international markets. I can’t wait for the world to watch Teefa In Trouble!”

Founded in 1970 by Bollywood’s ace producer, late Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films is regarded as one of India’s oldest and most respected story-tellers; it is also one of the largest film-making entities in the nation.

Teefa In Trouble joins the league of YRF’s distribution portfolio of some of the region’s biggest blockbusters including Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sultan and Ali Zafar’s Kill Dil to name a few. The trailer for Teefa In Trouble which is to be released soon will be screened across 1200 plus screens in the international market.

The movie stars Ali Zafar and introduces Maya Ali to the silver screen. Directed by Ahsan Rahim, the movie is set to release on July 20 across Pakistan and internationally.