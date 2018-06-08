5 mango recipes you must try this summer

With all the dreadful heat of the sun, there is one best thing that summers bring with it.

The king of fruits “Mango” is in town now. We, people, wait for this fruit for the whole year as it comes at its best in summers. Mango season is at its peak these days. Sweet, enrich, juicy taste of this fruit will give you delightful experience.

Pakistan is one of the leading countries to produce Mangoes, mangoes from Pakistan are exported to different parts of the World because of its rich taste. There is a whole bunch of varieties in mangoes like Chaunsa, Dashehari, Langra, Kesar, Totapuri etc.

So here is some more information about our king, actually the English word “mango” derived from the Portuguese word manga. Mangoes are most widely purchased fruit in the world. There are so many health benefits of mangoes. Mangoes are enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Here are 5 Mango recipes you should try this summer.

1: Mango Shake:

Mango shake is very easy to make and the best energy booster drink for Iftaar. All you have to do is, cut mangoes in cubes, pour some milk, put some ice and sugar and then blend it.

Here you go! You can have your drink in just five minutes.

2: Mango Cheesecake:

The rich creamy cheesecake itself is very enriching in taste. But imagine adding the sweetness of mangos in cheesecake, Awesome! It does not even require baking. It is a no-bake summer dessert, very easy to make.

Just place crushed biscuits in the base of the pot; whip cream cheese and sugar, add slices of mangoes and refrigerate it. After some hours, TADAA! Your yummiest cheesecake is ready to eat and enjoy.

3: Mango Chutney:

Add some zest in your life by adding Mango chutney in your menu list this summer. You can have this chutney in Iftaar parties, with pakoras, samosas and even you can apply this on our toast as jam with butter, for your breakfast. I think it is important to mention here, that this is my favorite breakfast and my mother made the best chutney ever!

4: Mango Lassi Frozen Yogurt

What an outclass combination of desi lassi and Greek yogurt to beat the heat of this summer. This unique combination will give astonishing experience to your taste buds.

Again, very simple to make, just put some mango, condensed milk, lemon juice in a blender and blend it until smooth. Pour this mixture into cups; add sticks and freeze until fully frozen.

5: Eggless Mango Mousse

Presenting a very light still very tasteful desert you all want to try once in your life. Here is a quick recipe for this delicious dish. Take mango pulp and sugar; add this mixture to warm gelatin water and heat. Add some drops of lemon juice and decorate it with whipped cream.