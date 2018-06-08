Sindh’s 7-member interim cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: A seven-member cabinet of interim Sindh government on Friday sworn in at Governor House.

The oath was administered by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.

Sworn in interim cabinet members, included Khair Muhammad Junejo, Jameel Yousaf, Dr Junaid Shah, Colonel (r) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Rizvi, Simon June Daniel and Mushtaq Ali Shah.

Earlier, the members of the cabinet were finalized collectively between caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Fazlur Rehman and legal experts.

Outgoing provincial government had recommended the name of Rehman as caretaker CM for the province, the former chief secretary sworn in as interim CM on Saturday.

Rehman had previously served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010.