PTI co-councillor escapes death, survives gun attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) co-councillor Rehman Afzal on Thursday night survived an attack as unidentified persons opened fire at him.According to police unidentified gunmen targeted the councillor on Peshawar’s Amin Colony.A case has been registered against unnamed gunmen in Amin Colony police station.A similar incident took place in Peshawar’s Shaheed Abad locality as unidentified gunmen opened fire outside a mosque, wounding one.Sources confirmed that the firing was a result of domestic dispute between relatives. The wounded was later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.The police has registered a case against the suspect for attempt of murder and an immediate arrest has been demanded by the local people for the desecration of the mosque.