PTI co-councillor escapes death, survives gun attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) co-councillor Rehman Afzal on Thursday night survived an attack as unidentified persons opened fire at him.

According to police unidentified gunmen targeted the councillor on Peshawar’s Amin Colony.

A case has been registered against unnamed gunmen in Amin Colony police station.

A similar incident took place in Peshawar’s Shaheed Abad locality as unidentified gunmen opened fire outside a mosque, wounding one.

Sources confirmed that the firing was a result of domestic dispute between relatives. The wounded was later shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

The police has registered a case against the suspect for attempt of murder and an immediate arrest has been demanded by the local people for the desecration of the mosque.