Time for Muslim world to stand by Palestinians

In today’s world, we witness war, bloodshed and conflicts, especially in the Islamic world as various Muslim countries, especially in the Middle East, are suffering from devastating wars which have rendered irreparable human and material loss to the Muslim Ummah. Undoubtedly, there are foreign imperialistic hands behind these wars and bloodshed, who have disturbed the stability and tranquility of the Islamic world to fulfill their own designs. The wars in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan during the two last decades, which have been the result of machination and divisions by the imperialistic powers in the Islamic world, resulted in nothing but deaths and injuries as well as displacement of a number of oppressed Muslims in the world, destruction of Islamic countries and further weakening of the Muslim community.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian occupation, we have witnessed a cruel act in the shape of US President Donald Trump ordering transfer of US embassy to Alquds which on the one hand is contrary to the UN General Assembly resolutions and an expression of unilateral US support to usurper Zionist regime and on the other hand is an evidence of further intensification of atrocities against the Palestine. This US step is being considered another Belfour declaration, which hurt the feelings of more than one billion Muslims.

Imperialist powers have an objective in orchestrating quos and civil wars in the regional countries including Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and all other crisis-hit and tense areas in all nooks and corners of the Muslim world. Opening of fake secondary fronts, exploitation of resources of the Muslim Ummah and putting one of the core issues of the Muslim world – Palestine – on the back burner are to achieve the objectives of the Zionist regime. Never in the history, any nation of the world had to confront such grief and atrocities in such a manner that through a world conspiracy, a country is completely occupied, its inhabitants are kicked out of their homes and an alien population from other parts of the world is brought and lodged there. Real existence of a land is replaced by a fake existence with the support of the imperialistic powers.

The world imperialism has developed into a cancer in this region which is full of God-gifted wealth and human civilization. By imposing a long conflict and creating constant instability, they want to hinder the progress of the regional countries, loot their wealth and tarnish the civilization identity of the region.

In view of the oppressive approach of the imperialistic powers against Muslim countries, especially Palestine, all the Muslim countries should take concrete steps by utilizing their potential and through solidarity and unity to counter the agenda of usurper Israeli regime. In this regard Imam Khomeini (RA), founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, named the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramazan as Quds Day. It is an occasion when all the Muslims throughout the world can protest in an organized manner against the silence of the international imperialistic powers towards suppression of Palestinians.

Imam Khomeini (RA) said in his historical message, “I had informed the Muslims many years back about the danger of Israeli hegemony and requested to all Muslims and Islamic governments to get united against this occupying regime and their supporters and invited to the Muslims of the world to take decision about the destiny of the people of Palestine on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.”

The Quds Day does not only belong to the people of Palestine, rather it is a world day and the day of expressing unity and solidarity by the Muslims. This day is to show endeavor for getting back the denied rights of the oppressed people of Palestine and express the hatred towards hegemonic Zionist system and illegal regime of Israel. Quds Sharif, as an important city of Palestine, has special significance for Muslims because Aqsa Mosque, the First Qibla of the Muslims, is situated in that city.

In this regard, it is necessary that all the governments, nations and Muslim societies, especially two countries of Iran and Pakistan, should utilize their influence to ensure rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

The writer is the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.