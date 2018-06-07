ECP names Alauddin Marri as interim CM of Balochistan

QUETTA: Alauddin Marri has been named to be the interim chief minister of Balochistan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

Marri’s name was suggested by the former provincial government which had also recommended Sardar Shaukat Popalzai’s name for the post.

However, the former opposition leader of Balochistan Assembly had given the names of Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi.

The decision to select the name of caretaker CM of Balochistan name was handed over to the ECP after parliamentary committee failed to reach consensus.