Bilawal Bhutto to submit nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana tomorrow

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to submit his nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana on Friday.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto will be arriving in Larkana later in the evening today, along with his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur.

PPP Chairman earlier said that he will be contesting elections for the time ever, from NA-200 Larkana.

Benazir Bhutto’s (BB) legacy came to life as Bilawal launched his political career in 2012 with an emotional debut to his mother’s sacrifices, 5 years after his mother’s death.

After BB’s assassination in 2007, Bilawal was appointed as party chairman along with Zardari as co-chairperson to steer PPP’s political career until Bilawal comes of age. PPP’s only hope for revival, Bilawal has been prepping up under Asif Ali Zardari’s shadow to mark his appearance in Pakistan’s politics.

29 year old Bilawal will be reviving the Bhutto legacy with his fresh appeal to politics.