Boom Boom suggests CJP to fix the black sheep in the lower Courts

Renowned Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi praised the “fantastic” effort made by Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar himself for making surprise visits to government run institutions is great service to the nation via tweet on Wednesday.

Want to congratulate the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for commendable & remarkable job. His surprise visits have been of great service to nation however I wld like to suggest tht If he can also take out time to visit lower courts so tht he can fix the blacksheeps within as-well — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 6, 2018

However, He also suggested that CJ Saqib Nisar should take out time visit the lower courts to sort out the black sheep within as well.

Furthermore, CJP has been visiting government hospitals and colleges of different provinces recently to inspect the conditions and facilities.