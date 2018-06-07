Lahore Weather

Boom Boom suggests CJP to fix the black sheep in the lower Courts

Web Desk

Renowned Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi praised the “fantastic” effort made by Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar himself for making surprise visits to government run institutions is great service to the nation via tweet on Wednesday.

However, He also suggested that CJ Saqib Nisar should take out time visit the lower courts to sort out the black sheep within as well.

Furthermore, CJP has been visiting government hospitals and colleges of different provinces recently to inspect the conditions and facilities.

 

 

