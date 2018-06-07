KARACHI: While referring to Reham Khan’s book, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said that there is no value of false accusations and, he added, they only show a person’s mentality.

There are strict laws against defamation in United Kingdom (UK) and Reham’s book would have to face it if it gets published, Vawda remarked.

He further claimed that PML-N has instructed Reham Khan to launch her book 15 to 20 days before elections.

PML-N is engaged in derogatory politics and it levels false accusation against their political rivals, he stated.

The book that was written by Reham Khan has stirred a debate between PML-N and PTI members. PTI says that PML-N has a role in the publishing of the book, however, PML_N denies all such claims.