Avenfield reference case: Nawaz, Maryam file five-day exemption plea

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday filed for a five-day exemption plea from accountability court’s reference cases proceedings.

Earlier today, Nawaz and Maryam had filed an exemption petition from June 11 to 15.

The petition along with Kalsoom Nawaz’s medical reports stated that the exemption was sought so that Nawaz can commute to London to visit his ailing wife.

Earlier on Wednesday the prosecution had presented final arguments in Avenfield reference case. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had remarked that the Sharif’s had failed to prove their income sources.

He had also accused Maryam Nawaz of concealing the facts and claimed that the accused were trying ti mislead the bureau.

NAB prosecutor had added that it was established that Nawaz Sharif was the actual owner of Gulf Steel Mills.

The Sharif family is charged for corruption and undergoing trial in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) three supplementary reference cases of Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments.

The Sharif’s are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and for non declaration of offshore assets.