KARACHI: After MQM Pakistan and PTI, PPP is facing problems over tickets distribution for forthcoming general election 2018.

PPP workers in Lyari protested when they came to know that Javeed Nagoori from PS-107 and Abdul Majeed from PS-108 being given tickets.

During the protest, workers said that if tickets were awarded to both of them so we will be compelled to support PTI candidate Nasir Kareem.

Angry workers trashed out the PPP local leaders posters and they were shouting with slogans that “we don’t want gang war again”.

PPP supporters protest in Lyari over tickets allocation to Javeed Nagoori from PS-107 and Abdul Majeed from PS-108 PPP supporters protest in Lyari over tickets allocation to Javeed Nagoori from PS-107 and Abdul Majeed from PS-108 Posted by Daily Times on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

On the other hand, Katchi community is also angry for awarding ticket to Javeed Nagori. Katchi Rabta Committee demanded to nominate a candidate from Katchi community.

These types of demonstration may give a tough time to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in its stronghold Lyari as several Lyari-based pressure groups, comprising of PPP’s Jiyalas, have emerged against the PPP candidates from Lyari. It is worth mentioning here that Lyari, an area of PPP die-hard workers, remain ignored because of the party decisions and ignorance.

It has been reported so many times in past, Lyari-based PPP groups have also warned the party leadership time-to-time that if their demands were not accepted or considered, the party may lose badly in the coming elections.

According to political experts, this scenario may help PTI in general election because PTI has nominated a candidate from the same vicinity. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has to struggle to retain its hold over one of its political stronghold in the Lyari, as its many of die-hard supporters have disheartened over tickets distribution for the general election.

As Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has submitted his nomination from NA-246 which comes in Lyari, Chakiwarra, Lee market, BheemPoora these all areas are considered stronghold of PPP but due to this Bilawal campaign can be affected.