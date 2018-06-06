Youm-e-Ali being observed today

HYDERABAD: Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed today (Wednesday) with its sanctity and solemnity across the country.

Majalis-Ali (RA) were being held in all Imambargahs since 19th Ramadan while mourning processions were also taken out today from Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad rural areas.

Procession regarding Youm-e-Ali started from Karbala Dadan Shah that headed towards its traditional routes of Foujdari Road, Bohri Bazar, Risala Road, Lajpat Road and Risala Road ended at Qadam Gah Moula along with an aftari at the end.

Strict security measures were taken by district administration to maintain law and order situation at different places. Furthermore, all connected roads and streets with the main leading procession roads were under strict security surveillance.

Mourners’ activities were monitored through circuit television cameras and almost 2000 police men and rangers were deployed at the main mourning procession routes.