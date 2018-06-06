WAPDA chairman endorses Sindh’s reservations over Kalabagh dam

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman on Wednesday backed Sindh’s reservations about construction of Kalabagh Dam.

A session of standing committee of water resources was called which was presided over by Senator Shamim Afridi . WAPDA chief Muzamil Hussain briefed the session that Kalabagh Dam cannot be built until consensus is reached upon its construction.

He further briefed that if the dam is built, then its operation will be handed over to Sindh as it has justified reservations that if it is built then its water share will be given to Punjab.

‘’We have been facing hindrances being created by the land owners of Diamer AND Bhasha dam , people start firing when the work of construction of dam is initiated and our 12 people have been killed so far, government is not supporting us as well,’’ WADPA chief added.

He further briefed the session that Rs80 billion has been invested in the project.