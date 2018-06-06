Islamabad Metro bus drivers protest over wages

ISLAMABAD: As passengers were heading home from their workplaces, they were left stranded and unattended at the Secretariat Metro Station back on Wednesday, all due to the protest of bus drivers over delayed wages.

The bus drivers refused to work, as not only were they getting low wages, but they were delayed and there was barely any medical or other bonus for them.

Speaking to the media, one driver said: “Eid is almost here. We have not been paid our wages and we don’t get bonuses or medical (compensation) too.”

Negotiations between the Metro management and the drivers are underway and there is hope that a breakthrough would be achieved.