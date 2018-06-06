Mob lynches man over ‘theft’ in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: An angry mob lynched a man over allegations of theft in Khanewal on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man named Liaquat was lynched by an angry mob in Khanewal on allegations of “stealing a goat”. The victim was assaulted before being lynched with an axe.

The victim’s family protested against their son’s killing, while his mother claimed that her son was killed by an opposing party due to an ongoing dispute.

She added that Liaquat was accused of stealing a goat and that a “fake” case was also filed against him after which he was sent to jail for 2-months.

The victim’s mother added that the person who filed the case against his son is the one who incited the mob and lynched him.

It was also reported that the police has, so far, not taken any action against the accused.