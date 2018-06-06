Pre-electoral rigging began the day i was ousted and disqualified: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday remarked that pre-electoral rigging had already begun like it does every time before elections.

While addressing the media outside accountability court hearing Avenfield reference case, Nawaz remarked that prior to elections there is always hype of rigging, which has already commenced.

Sharif claimed that rigging had began the day he was ousted from the premiership and sentenced to a lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court (SC). He added that the pre-electoral rigging had already kicked off even when he was removed as Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President.