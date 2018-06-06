Pre-electoral rigging began the day i was ousted and disqualified: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday remarked that pre-electoral rigging had already begun like it does every time before elections.While addressing the media outside accountability court hearing Avenfield reference case, Nawaz remarked that prior to elections there is always hype of rigging, which has already commenced.Sharif claimed that rigging had began the day he was ousted from the premiership and sentenced to a lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court (SC). He added that the pre-electoral rigging had already kicked off even when he was removed as Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President.Former premier while referring to his distributed Senate tickets declared null and void , questioned “Is there another example of not being allowed to contest on Senate tickets that were handed out?”Sharif remarked that no suo moto notices are taken over the forced joining of PML-N leaders into other parties.PML-N Quaid added that change was inevitable, but a change that was imperative for the nation.Nawaz, upon being questioned about Reham Khan’s book, commented that he had only read about it in the papers nothing else.