Members of both countries will work together to achieve common objectives: Pakistan’s Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to United States (US) Ali Jhangir Siddiqui on wednesday sought cooperation of Pakistani immigrants to strengthen Pak-US bilateral relationship.

Siddiqui assumed office of the Ambassador on May 30, commencing with his task and challenge of improving the deteriorating ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Ambassador to US, wrote a letter to Pakistani immigrants to seek their help, stating that he had confidence within his country fellowmen for cooperating with him to fulfill his responsibilities of curbing the challenges to work on common objectives.

Siddiqui had replaced former Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry who retired earlier last month.

With the Pakistan-US ties souring, the US Department of State took almost two months to send out an agreement to pace the way for the new ambassador’s appointment.

Siddiqui professionally an investment banking expert and former chairman of JS bank was appointed by the federal government and had earlier served as special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the status of a minister.

The newly appointed Ambassador will be facing a plight of challenges due to the rising tensions between both the States owing to the recent travel restrictions.

Earlier President Trump had announced travel ban on Pakistani diplomats to which Pakistan had back fired and levied restrictions upon US diplomats to Pakistan.

The US State Department earlier had alleged the Pakistani government of mistreating US enoys in Pakistan, which were refuted by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Previously, US had announced to cut financial assistance to Pakistan under the new South Asia strategy as it wasn’t doing enough to eliminate terrorism and terrorist safe havens.