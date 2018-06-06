SC to hear revision of electoral nomination forms case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday will be hearing a case pertaining to revision of electoral nomination forms.

Earlier Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar had directed to constitute a larger bench to hear the case. A five-member bench formed after CJP’s directive will be hearing the case today.

On June 1, Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified the electoral nomination forms stating that the commission failed to gain necessary information and declaration of nominees. Thus LHC had ordered Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) to include the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers.

SC on June 3 had suspended LHC’s verdict nullifying the nomination forms of candidates.

A day later ECP resumed receiving nomination papers of candidates in compliance with the approved format in Election Act 2017. Moreover, the candidates were directed to submit an affidavit declaring foreign passport, dual nationality and any criminal cases against the nominee under Articles 62 and 63 along with the nomination papers.