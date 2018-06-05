Activist Jibran Nasir to contest elections 2018 from Karachi

KARACHI: Prominent human rights activist and lawyer Muhammad Jibran Nasir on Tuesday announced that he would be contesting the general elections 2018 from three different Karachi constituencies.

Speaking to Daily Times, Jibran said that he would be contesting elections from Karachi since it is his birthplace and that he is willing to do something for the people of the region.

He said that he will file his nomination papers as an independent candidate for National Assembly’s NA-247 and provincial assembly’s PS-111 – previously NA-250 and PS-113.

“During my time with various groups and organisations, I have gained firsthand experience of the plight of the people and injustices caused by our political system,” Jibran said.

To a question regarding a possible future affiliation with a political party, Jibran said that he does not plan to do so. He, however, expressed his desire to build a new political party with like-minded individuals which focuses on ideologies rather than personalities.

Speaking about the reason for his entry into politics, Jibran said that the youth of the country can provide an alternative against those who do nothing for the people after taking their votes.

“The youth of this country has the potential to change the political scenario and for that, we cannot afford to wait for opportunities. We need to believe in ourselves, take initiative and create opportunities,” he added

He added that his political campaign will be different than that of the mainstream political parties and that it will be more actions than words.

Nasir had contested from the same constituencies in 2013’s general elections but could win the last time since he was not in lame light.

But now, Nasir is at the vanguard in a number of cases being heard in different courts. He is also part of the legal team in case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, killed by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Khadija Siddiqui assault case and is a counsel in Shahrukh Jatoi case as well.

He was also one of the petitioners who moved Supreme Court against a Sindh High Court decision setting aside Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)’s conviction of Shahrukh Jatoi and three others in Shahzeb Khan murder case.