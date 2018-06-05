Pakistani celebs call for #JusticForKhadija

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the accused in Khadija Siddiqui’s stabbing case, a year after the court had sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Resultantly, many Pakistani celebrities were outraged and came forward with their decision to criticise the unethical ruling by the magistrates of the lower courts. They felt it is important for people like them who can create awareness and garner public support to come forward and speak against the injustice.

Famous personalities such as Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Jibran Nasir, Jeremy McLellan, and others have come forward to support Siddiqui.

Mahira Khan chanted for unity against the horrific crime. She wrote:

“And if it is the game of power, then so be it. Because there is nothing more powerful than when people come together united for a cause against those in power. We are with you @khadeeeej751 #justiceforkhadija”

And if it is the game of power, then so be it. Because there is nothing more powerful than when people come together united for a cause against those in power. We are with you @khadeeeej751 #justiceforkhadija — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 4, 2018

Hamza Ali Abbasi vowed to leave no stone unturned until justice is served. He had to say:

“WHAT THE HELL? I am hearing that attacker of #KhadijaSiddiqi who stabbed her 24 times has been acquitted by Lahore High Court???? If this is true, then we must all unite & be Khadija’s voice & leave no stone unturned to get her justice against this barbarian! #WeAreWithKhadija”

WHAT THE HELL? I am hearing that attacker of #KhadijaSiddiqi who stabbed her 24 times has been acquitted by Lahore High Court???? If this is true, then we must all unite & be Khadija’s voice & leave no stone unturned to get her justice against this barbarian! #WeAreWithKhadija pic.twitter.com/BimkvEK8Z5 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 4, 2018

Mawra, called the decision ‘biased’ and ‘unfair’:

“High court decision in #KhadijaSiddiqi Case is ridiculous. It’s outright biased/unfair verdict. Is stabbing someone 23 times not enough to amount for a punishment or is it power over justice ? #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija”

High court decision in #KhadijaSiddiqi Case is ridiculous. It’s outright biased/unfair verdict. Is stabbing someone 23 times not enough to amount for a punishment or is it power over justice ? #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) June 4, 2018

“I want to remind Justice Ahmed Naeem that this is not 2005 & we will not let the culprit of such a heinous crime get away with it. We demand justice for khadija & many more who suffer & the perpetrators are acquitted !!! #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija,” she added.

I want to remind Justice Ahmed Naeem that this is not 2005 & we will not let the culprit of such a heinous crime get away with it. We demand justice for khadija & many more who suffer & the perpetrators are acquitted !!! #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) June 4, 2018

The US comedian, Jeremy McLellen asked to support the 24-year-old and her advocate after the unfair decision:

“Shah Hussain, who was found guilty last year of brutally stabbing @khadeeeej751 23 times, has just been acquitted by the Lahore High Court. Shameful day for Pakistan. Please support her and her lawyer @HniaziISF as they continue this fight.#WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija”

Shah Hussain, who was found guilty last year of brutally stabbing @khadeeeej751 23 times, has just been acquitted by the Lahore High Court. Shameful day for Pakistan. Please support her and her lawyer @HniaziISF as they continue this fight.#WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija pic.twitter.com/4ubzCgz3Py — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) June 4, 2018

Khadija Siddiqui’s head counsel, Hassan Niazi shared a picture of her, ready for the next battle.

“Khadija right now. All pumped to fight the next battle. Supreme Court we are coming.

Shah hussain the butcher no mafia can stop us. This is mafia vs the weak vulnerable people of the society. Decision was shocking today #WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija”

Khadija right now. All pumped to fight the next battle. Supreme Court we are coming. Shah hussain the butcher no mafia can stop us. This is mafia vs the weak vulnerable people of the society. Decision was shocking today #WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija pic.twitter.com/XTGSZpl0F9 — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) June 4, 2018

Others went as follows:

Stabbed TWENTY THREE times, let’s put that into perspective – Imagine the pain from a paper cut or when you stub your toe. I can’t even imagine the pain. Khadija is a walking miracle. These things leave marks deeper than what is visible to the eye. #Justiceforkhadija — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) June 4, 2018

WOW!!!WOW!!!WOW!!! After everything: dna, hair samples, a witness which in 99% cases there are none and still the damned man is acquitted ?

Is this just another hash tag? Zainab, Saba #justiceforsomeone

and 100 more.. is it ?

#JusticeForKhadija — Feeha Jamshed (@FeehaJamshed) June 4, 2018

Will put you in jail for double sawari but stab someone 23 times and you can go home with daddy #PakistanLaw #JusticeForKhadija #WeareWithKhadija — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) June 4, 2018

A seven-year sentence for attempted murder – reduced to five years – reduced to nothing. This is how we value a woman seeking justice with proof (multiple eye-witnesses, DNA match) – the message is loud and clear. She is reduced to nothing. #JusticeForKhadija — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 4, 2018

The accused, Shah Hussain, is the son of a popular lawyer, Tanvir Hashmi. He was arrested and sent to jail last year for purportedly stabbing Khadija, his classmate in 2016.

The same year, Khadija – a law student, filed a petition in the court that Shah had stabbed her 23 times.