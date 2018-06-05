Lahore Weather

Pakistani celebs call for #JusticForKhadija

Web Desk

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the accused in Khadija Siddiqui’s stabbing case, a year after the court had sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Resultantly, many Pakistani celebrities were outraged and came forward with their decision to criticise the unethical ruling by the magistrates of the lower courts. They felt it is important for people like them who can create awareness and garner public support to come forward and speak against the injustice.

Famous personalities such as Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Jibran Nasir, Jeremy McLellan, and others have come forward to support Siddiqui.

Mahira Khan chanted for unity against the horrific crime. She wrote:

“And if it is the game of power, then so be it. Because there is nothing more powerful than when people come together united for a cause against those in power. We are with you @khadeeeej751 #justiceforkhadija”

Hamza Ali Abbasi vowed to leave no stone unturned until justice is served. He had to say:

“WHAT THE HELL? I am hearing that attacker of #KhadijaSiddiqi who stabbed her 24 times has been acquitted by Lahore High Court???? If this is true, then we must all unite & be Khadija’s voice & leave no stone unturned to get her justice against this barbarian! #WeAreWithKhadija”

Mawra, called the decision ‘biased’ and ‘unfair’:

“High court decision in #KhadijaSiddiqi Case is ridiculous. It’s outright biased/unfair verdict. Is stabbing someone 23 times not enough to amount for a punishment or is it power over justice ? #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija”

“I want to remind Justice Ahmed Naeem that this is not 2005 & we will not let the culprit of such a heinous crime get away with it. We demand justice for khadija & many more who suffer & the perpetrators are acquitted !!! #KhadijaSiddiqiCase #westandwithKhadija,” she added.

The US comedian, Jeremy McLellen asked to support the 24-year-old and her advocate after the unfair decision:

“Shah Hussain, who was found guilty last year of brutally stabbing @khadeeeej751 23 times, has just been acquitted by the Lahore High Court. Shameful day for Pakistan. Please support her and her lawyer @HniaziISF as they continue this fight.#WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija”

Khadija Siddiqui’s head counsel, Hassan Niazi shared a picture of her, ready for the next battle.

“Khadija right now. All pumped to fight the next battle. Supreme Court we are coming.

Shah hussain the butcher no mafia can stop us. This is mafia vs the weak vulnerable people of the society. Decision was shocking today #WeareWithKhadija #JusticeForKhadija”

Others went as follows:

The accused, Shah Hussain, is the son of a popular lawyer, Tanvir Hashmi. He was arrested and sent to jail last year for purportedly stabbing Khadija, his classmate in 2016.

The same year, Khadija – a law student, filed a petition in the court that Shah had stabbed her 23 times.

