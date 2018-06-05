Federal caretaker cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD: A six members federal caretaker cabinet, including Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Ali Zafar,Yousuf Sheikh, Azam Khan Roshan, and Khursheed Bharoocha, took oath on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar where President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath. Many big brass including interim Prime Minister were present in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, it was decided that Ali Zafar will hold the ministry of information, and ministry of law and justice.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar was assigned portfolios of ministry of finance, statistics, planning and development, commerce, and textile.

Azam Khan was given interior ministry, narcotics, CADD, and inter-provincial ministry, while Begum Roshan Khursheed will hold human rights, and Kashmir affairs, while SAFRON ministry was also given to her.

Besides, Yusuf Sheikh was given education ministry, national health services, and ministry of religious affairs.

Interim finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar is renowned expert of economy. She hails from Hyderabad, and also has served as governor State Bank previously.

Caretaker minister, Abdullah Hussain Haroon served as the permanent representative for Pakistan in the UN, and held the post of Sindh Assembly speaker speaker previously. Moreover, Ali Zafar is a renowned Lawyer and former Secretary of Islamabad Bar Association.

Muhammad Azam is former chief secretary of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Yousuf is a renowned businessman, while Roshan Khursheed is retired Senator and ex-member Balochistan Assembly.

Roshan is also the CEO of NGO, Hunar Foundation, chairperson of SOS village Quetta and is also the member of reforms board of Institute of Policy .