People trolling Swara Bhaskar because she has an opinion, says Sonam Kapoor

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ lead, Sonam Kapoor, came forward on Monday to support her co-star Swara Bhaskar after she was bashed for her hateful and mocking comments on Pakistan.

Kapoor had to say that Swara has all rights to have her own ‘opinion’. She said in an interview, “I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view, and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara, you have a lot of lovers!”

The two actresses have worked together previously, in Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and are said to be close friends.

Earlier, while talking about the ban on Veere Di Wedding in Pakistan, Bhaskar had said, “For some reason, I have to keep answering for that. I don’t know why people think I’m a spokesperson for the Pakistani government. What do you expect from a state that’s run by Sharia Laws?

They’re a non-secular state. I’m not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state — I don’t understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan. Apologies to all my Pakistani friends right now. Rest assured, Pakistanis have way worse vocabulary than we do. I know,” she added.

Bhasker’s comments received a lot of backlash and hate, and quite a few Pakistani celebrities including Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, Mehwish Hayat, and Armeena Khan took to social media to express their annoyance and skepticism regarding her statements.