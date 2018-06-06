7 Home remedies to boost immunity

Are you feeling low??? Boost your Immunity without working too hard for it.

The human body’s Immune system functions 24/7 to protect, prevent and fight infections, germs and cancer.

However, at times a human body’s immune system gets impaired and causes sickness, allergies, fatigue, digestive issues, delayed growth and slow development of the body.

The question arises here is HOW does our immunity get impaired???? Some of the reasons are emotional stress, sleep deprivation, vitamin deficiencies, excessive use of antibiotics, poor dietary habits, inadequate hygiene and exposure to harmful Ultraviolet (UV) sun rays.

Don’t be stressed!!!

Here are 7 simple home remedies that can boost your immune system:

Garlic is an essential product that’s easily available at home and within your budget. Garlic enhances immune functions with its antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. It does not only work as an antibacterial but is also a source of Vitamin C and B6 along with minerals manganese and selenium.

Remedy tip: All you need to do is to increase the intake of garlic in your cooking to boost your daily immunity.

2. Ginger is an easily available food item that can be found in every kitchen. Garlic fights toxins and can improve your blood circulation.

Remedy tip: Start using garlic more efficiently in your cooking or one can enjoy a cup of famous ‘Adhrakh” wali chaye or garlic tea to increase everyday immunity.

3. Tumeric (haldi) is high on antioxidants that neutralize free radicals and help your immune system in proper functioning.

Remedy tip: Drink a glass of lukewarm milk with a spoonful of turmeric powder.

4. Lemon is a common item found in every household… lemon is highly rich in vitamin C and helps your white blood cells function properly to combat infections and remove toxins.

Tip: Detox your body with a glass of lukewarm water filled with lemon slices, early in the morning.

5. Honey is a natural antibacterial and antioxidant that can boost your immune system as well as help you reduce unwanted fat. Honey a common household item is not less than a magician’s trick as it can also help your body heal.

Tips: Consume one glass of lukewarm water with a spoonful of honey every morning to increase your immunity. Another use of honey can be for detoxifying your body by adding lemon to your lukewarm honey water. That just gives you two tips from one remedy.

6. Kalonji (Black fennel seeds) also known as Habbat Al-Barakah or the seed of blessing is truly a blessing in disguise of small black seeds. Kalonji possesses immunity-boosting properties that stimulate body’s energy and help get speedy recovery from fatigue. Black seeds rejuvenate the body with its detoxification properties.

Tips: Increase use of Kalonji in your cooking or consume crushed black seeds with honey in lukewarm water every day.

7. Vitamin D is a powerful source that helps in boosting your immunity. Vit D modulates innate and adaptive immune responses. High levels of Vit D increase susceptibility to infections.

Tip: Change your dietary plan and add items rich in Vit D to increase your immunity. Items like fish (salmon or tuna), cheese, egg yolk, orange juice and milk have higher levels of Vit D source.

Easy dietary changes with 7 simple remedies from home can definitely help boost your immunity in just a few months.